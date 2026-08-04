Quetta: The Balochistan government on Tuesday announced the introduction of supplementary examinations for Class 8 students as part of reforms aimed at improving the education system and reducing dropout rates.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department Balochistan, a Supplementary Middle Standard Examination will be introduced from the academic year 2026 to enhance the quality of education and provide greater opportunities for students.

The department said the initiative has been taken to facilitate students, reduce school dropouts, and prevent the loss of an academic year.

The supplementary examination will be conducted by the Balochistan Assessment and Examination Commission (BAEC) during the first week of March every year.

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Students who fail one or more subjects in the annual Middle Standard Examination will be eligible to appear in the supplementary examination.

The notification further stated that students who fail the annual Middle Standard Examination will be allowed conditional admission to Grade 9. However, passing the Supplementary Middle Standard Examination will be mandatory for permanent admission to the ninth grade.