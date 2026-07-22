Warner Brothers and DC Studios have released new official trailer of their upcoming horror film Clayface starring Tom Rhys Harris. In trailer we can see scary and mysterious story of famous Batman villain.

In trailer, Tom Rhys Harris is seen in main role as Matt Hagen Clayface. Story is about a young man. He comes from streets of Gotham and becomes a rising star in Hollywood. But after a criminal attack he gets badly injured and disfigured. After that his whole life changes.

To get his face back he takes help of a new medical treatment. But this experiment does not make him human again. Instead it turns him into a scary creature and after that he goes on path of revenge. There the line between reality and illusion becomes blurry.

According to DC Studios, Clayface is studio first full horror film. It shows topics like identity, humanity, love and dangerous results of scientific experiments.

The film is directed by James Watkins. Script is written by famous horror writer Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.

Other cast of film includes Naomi Ackie, David Denik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

Clayface will release in cinemas worldwide on 23 October. First trailer is already giving fans a look of different and more scary world of DC.

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