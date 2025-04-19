Cleveland teen’s heroic rescuing mother, children goes Viral

CLEVELAND: VIRAL footage has saved the daring actions of 16-year-old Tyler Sowden, who rescued a mother and her two children from a burning home.



The dramatic rescue took place in Cleveland when Tyler Sowden heard sobbing and saw smoke coming from a neighbouring house. Without reluctance, he took a ladder and reached the scene.

The mother with her children was stuck on the roof as flames had overcome their home. VIRAL video shows Sowden sensibly guiding them down the ladder while passersby held it steady.

A few moments later, firefighters reached, but the blaze had already reached the roof. A third child managed to escape by jumping from the backyard.

Cleveland Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Norman lauded Sowden’s bravery, and called his actions “a true act of heroism.”

The teen’s selfless rescue has earned him extensive recognition, including respects from the Cleveland Cavaliers, city officials, and community leaders.

The story has gone VIRAL, with people across the country celebrating Sowden’s courage. NBA star Donovan Mitchell commended the teen, stating, “Risking his own life to save others without hesitation—this is what true heroes do.”

The rescued mother, Judith Avila Padilla, expressed her gratitude, calling Sowden “an angel sent by God.” She told reporters, “It was divine intervention that brought him to save us.”

