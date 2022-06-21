Climate minister issues urban flooding warning for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi and other major cities, as the country braces for a much heavier monsoon spell, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister has directed all federal and provincial authorities to take all possible precautionary measures to deal with the emergency situation due to expected monsoon rains.

شہری علاقوں کو بھی ممکنہ طور پر طوفانی بارشوں کے خطرات کا سامنا کرنا پڑے گا۔

کراچی، لاہور، ملتان، پشاور اور اسلام آباد سمیت بڑے شہروں میں شہری سیلاب کا واضح خطرہ ہے۔ تمام متعلقہ اداروں سے گزارش ہے کہ وہ بروقت احتیاتی اقدامات لیں۔ 4/5 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 21, 2022

Sherry Rehman predicted that Pakistan will see monsoon rains till August. “Punjab and Sindh are expected to receive above-normal rainfall this year,” she said, adding: “Urban areas are likely to face the risk of torrential rains.”

The minister also highlighted the grave situation in India and Bangladesh where the onset of the monsoon season has already created a state of emergency.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator warned there is a clear risk of urban flooding, particularly in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Islamabad. “Geographically, above-normal rain is expected on the foothills of the Himalayas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the central parts of the Punjab region,” Rehman said.

She further said that there is a high probability of flood in rivers and drains during monsoon seasons, “therefore all concerned authorities are requested to take timely precautionary measures to avert any emergency situation”.

