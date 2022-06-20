Deadlock emerges between MQM-P, PPP over LG law

KARACHI: A deadlock has emerged between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over amendments in the local government act despite promises being made to the latter from the former before joining the federal government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the PPP has agreed to implement the agreement with the MQM-P in 30 days after asking the latter to quit the PTI-led federal government.

The provincial assembly lawmakers of the MQM-P have expressed their discontent over a delay in the implementation of the agreement and said that they recently complained to Asif Zardari, which resulted in a meeting between the two parties.

“However, now even the meetings are not taking place,” they said.

Recently, it was reported that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) agreed to most of the changes to the local government act and agreed to empower local government representatives.

A key meeting between both the parties has also been summoned at the Chief Minister House today, where a committee comprising of members from both sides will give a go-ahead to the changes in the law.

Read More: MQM-P, PPP SIGN 18-POINT AGREEMENT NAMED “CHARTER OF RIGHTS”

It has emerged that as per the fresh changes, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) will be handed over to the local government representatives.

Comments