MQM-P, PPP reach consensus over changes to LG law

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have agreed to most of the changes to the local government act and agreed to empower local government representatives, ARY NEWS reported.

A key meeting between both the parties has also been summoned at the Chief Minister House today, where a committee comprising of members from both sides will give a go-ahead to the changes in the law.

It has emerged that as per the fresh changes, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) will be handed over to the local government representatives.

Previously, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah assured that the agreement with the MQM will be implemented in the letter and spirit. “The Muttahida Qaumi Movement can discuss the points with us frankly, they want to talk upon,” he said.

“We and MQM have similarity of views over the development of the province and the local government system,” he said. “We will present the select committee’s stance over the local government elections in Sindh before the court,” the chief minister added.

Differences have emerged between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a key member of the ruling alliance, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over the powers of Mayor Karachi.

MQM-P has expressed its disappointment over the proposed powers to Mayor in a recent meeting with People’s Party.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asserted that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari wants a powerless Mayor. “Such mayor does not even have the power to pick garbage,” he added.

