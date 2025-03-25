Killer clown Frendo takes centre stage in ‘Clown in a Cornfield’ trailer

Shudder has just released the official green band trailer for their upcoming slasher film Clown in a Cornfield, giving fans a glimpse of the terrifying bloodbath that’s about to unfold.

The two-minute trailer introduces viewers to Frendo, a murderous clown, as he embarks on a rampage through the town of Kettle Springs.

Armed with crossbows, sickles, chainsaws, and even repurposed sports equipment, Frendo delivers some of the most brutal and creative kills seen in recent horror films.

Based on Adam Cesare’s popular novel, Clown in a Cornfield seems ready to combine classic slasher horror with a chilling new twist.

The trailer highlights protagonist Quinn (played by Katie Douglas), who moves with her father (Aaron Abrams) to the struggling town of Kettle Springs.

Once there, they quickly learn that the town’s closure of the Baypen Corn Syrup Factory has led to division among its residents—and to the horrifying return of the factory’s mascot, Frendo.

This killer clown emerges from the surrounding cornfields to enact a bloody purge. The trailer showcases the creepy nature of Frendo’s character, with his permanent grin and unsettling appearance standing out in the rural backdrop.

Clown in a Cornfield marks a key moment for Adam Cesare, as his book has been turned into a film that blends generational conflict with gruesome slasher violence.

The movie, directed by Eli Craig, who previously worked on Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, promises a unique mix of traditional horror and fresh, inventive kill scenes. The film is set for release in theatres on May 9, 2025, after receiving a positive reception at its premiere at South by Southwest earlier this month.

The film is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment, the same company behind Smile, and it follows the recent success of horror films that tap into both unsettling themes and graphic content.

With an R-rating suggested by the trailer’s intense violence, Clown in a Cornfield is set to offer a dark, thrilling ride that horror fans won’t want to miss.