CM Bugti rules out launching military operation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, has expressed the resolve that Armed Forces of Pakistan with the support of valiant Baloch people will foil all nefarious designs of Fitna-al-Hindustan in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference along with Provincial Minister Zahoor Ahmed Bulaidi and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan in Islamabad on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the notorious Indian intelligence agency RAW is funding, sponsoring and abetting Fitna-al-Hindustan to fan terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and also destabilizing the economy of the country.

The Chief Minister said this is a complete RAW-funded intelligence war against the state of Pakistan, which will be responded with full force by the Baloch people alongside the brave Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces, while responding swiftly, foiled Indian blatant aggression against Pakistan. He said our enemy has waged proxy war against Pakistan, but we are determined to defeat its evil designs.

CM Bugti said Fitna-al-Hindustan is a RAW-funded “Lashkar”, which after having worst defeat in carrying out fake propaganda of attacking Karachi Port, targeted innocent children in Khuzdar.

Sarfraz Bugti categorically stated that Baloch people have nothing to do with Fitna-al-Hindustan as Baloch have separate civilization and norms, while Fitna-al-Hindustan are terrorists who target armed forces of Pakistan and our innocent people.

In response to a question, Bugti ruled out launching a major military operation in Balochistan saying that military operation in Balochistan is not necessary at this point. “However, targeted operations will continue wherever needed to ensure peace and security”, he added.