Tuesday, April 22, 2025
CM Gandapur’s arrest warrant issued in PTI protest case

Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: An anti terrorism court in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in PTI Lahore protest on October 5, ARY News reported.

As per details, police informed the court that CM Gandapur and other PTI leaders are not presenting themselves for investigation despite several summons.

After hearing the arguments, the anti terrorism court admin Manzar Ali Gul issued non bailable arrest warrants for PTI’s Hamaad Azhar, Saeed Sindhu, Shehbaz Ahmed.

Earlier, a district and session court in Islamabad maintained the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

As per details, Gandapur failed to appear in court, while his lawyer, Raja Zahoor ul Hassan, and co-accused Asad Farooq were present.

The court, presided over by Additional Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, deferred the hearing of the case. A case was registered against Gandapur at the Golra police station in Islamabad.

It’s worth mentioning here that Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI’s founder is ready for talks for the sake of Pakistan.

Also read: PTI founder is ready for talks for Pakistan’s sake, says Gandapur

“He wants the rule of law in the country,” Gandapur said while addressing the Lahore High Court Bar today.

KP CM said that the PTI’s founder wants to make the country sovereign and independent.

He advised the PTI’s activists,” Avoid any criticism that harms your party and your leader”. “We are nearing to our victory,” he further said.

“We have ended corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and collected the money,” he claimed. “KP is the richest province of Pakistan today,” he added.

