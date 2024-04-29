CM Gandapur Challenges ECP’s Notice in Assets Case

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s notice in assets case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was filed in Peshawar High Court stating that all election-related documents have been submitted and there is no justification for the Election Commission’s notice.

The petition argues that the returning officer has already verified the nomination papers, and the Election Commission has no authority to take action against the chief minister.

It is worth mentioning here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned CM Ali Amin Gandapur tomorrow in the assets case.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted a plea seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for hearing.

A two-member ECP bench issued a short order on the plea, maintaining that Ali Amin Gandapur did not submit his assets to the election commission.

In the plea, it was contended that Ali Amin Gandapur had got 735 kanals of land in Dera Ismail Khan transferred in his name unlawfully.

The disqualification plea read that the chief minister KP is not eligible to hold public office. “Ali Amin Gandapur should be disqualified and de-seated as a member of the KP Assembly for submitting a false statement,” the plea maintained.