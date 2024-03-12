ECP accepts plea seeking CM Gandapur’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted a plea seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for hearing, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the election watchdog also directed the chief minister to appear before the District Election Commissioner on March 26.

A two-member ECP bench issued a short order on the plea, maintaining that Ali Amin Gandapur did not submit his assets before the election watchdog

In the plea, it was contended that Ali Amin Gandapur had got 735 kanals of land in Dera Ismail Khan transferred in his name unlawfully.

The disqualification plea read that the chief minister KP is not eligible to hold public office. “Ali Amin Gandapur should be disqualified and de-seated as a member of the KP Assembly for submitting a false statement,” the plea maintained.

Earlier on March 7, a session court on Thursday nullified the trial court verdict that declared Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur fugitive in a liquor case

As per details, session judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the plea filed by Gandapur’s counsel Raja Zahoor ul Hasan.

After the completion of the lawyer’s arguments, the court declared the trial court verdict null and void.

The plea further urged the court to exempt CM Ali Amin Gandapur from court appearance because of his official commitments.