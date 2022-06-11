CM Hamza Shehbaz to review Punjab budget proposals today

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will review proposals for the Punjab budget including the annual development plan of the province amid the absence of a finance minister in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting will be headed by Hamza Shahbaz and will be attended by provincial ministers, who are yet to be allocated their portfolios, and government officials to finalize proposals for the budget.

The Punjab government has summoned a meeting of the provincial assembly on June 13 for the presentation of the budget, however, it seems difficult in the presence of the Speaker Parvez Elahi that it would sail through easily from the assembly amid no obvious majority for both sides of the aisle after de-seating of 25 PTI lawmakers by the ECP.

Please contact Punjab Assembly if you have any information pic.twitter.com/kX93bqtK8w — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) June 11, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 (Budget 2022-23) in the National Assembly on Friday.

The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments