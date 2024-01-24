CM launches e-Pay Sindh service for ‘convenience’ of people

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has launched e-Pay Sindh initiative for digital payments, e-Service, e-registration, e-mutation, e-pay and Industrial Estate Management System (IEMS).

The chief minister launched the service aimed at making it easier, faster, and more convenient for people to access government services. Addressing the launching ceremony, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that the move is aimed at minimizing the human interaction to ensure transparency, departmental accountability, and the disposal of all cases within seven working days as a step for transformation from manual mode to e-governance in the form of e-Services Sindh and e-Pay Sindh.

He said that the initiative includes a digital payment feature in the name of e-Pay Sindh. This feature allows citizens to make payments for government services securely and conveniently through their mobile devices, Easy Paisa, Credit Card, Debit Card, ATM Machines and Banks.

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar launched the service by pressing a key of the computer. The CM said that this groundbreaking initiative will revolutionize the way citizens interact with the Sindh government.

The Sindh Cabinet had already approved inclusion of its legal framework into Rules of Business as e-Services Sindh and e-Pay Sindh by amendment in Secretariat Instructions.

The e-Services Sindh App and other integrated digital components will provide online access to a wide range of services, including: – Domicile Certificates – Mutation of Record of Rights – e-Registration – Heirship Certificate Issuance – Agriculture Pass Book – Demarcation and Survey of Land – Issuance of NOC for Sale of Land – Issuance of NOCs for Industrial Plots in SITE and Sindh Small Industries Corporation Estates – and Miscellaneous Applications. In addition to these services, the app will also allow citizens to lodge any grievance against any revenue field office.

