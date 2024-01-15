Mobile app introduced for matric, intermediate students

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated e-services mobile application for the convenience of matriculation and intermediate students of Lahore, enabling them to get the results, certificate verification and other documents online.

According to the details, the caretaker chief minister Punjab visited Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, where he inaugurated a mobile app for the convenience of students. The Students can now receive documents at their doorstep.

He also announced the launch of a mobile app designed to unify all education boards under a single platform, directing the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to ensure its functionality across all boards within a week. Students can access the specific services of their respective boards by entering the board’s name.

The caretaker chief minister launched the BISE app by pressing a button while and also reviewed it by tracking on a mobile. He also observed the process of e-payment, verification of degree, issuance of non-objection certificate, migration certificate and result card.

He also observed the streamlined process for duplicate and triplicate degree issuance through the e-app

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that this initiative will soon be expanded to remaining eight boards across Punjab.

“Students will not have to spend hours coming to the board office to get the required documents,” he added. The caretaker chief minister the students had to stand in line for hours in bank for submission of fees.

He said that if people are given good education and health, then nothing else will be needed.

Earlier in October 2023, the caretaker chief minister categorically stated that there is no plan to privatize schools in the province.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi, he said this matter has never been under consideration and he also commended the dedicated teachers who continue their valuable service amidst baseless rumors.