Punjab to get 32 field hospitals, 200 clinic-on-wheels

LAHORE: Punjab government decided to establish 32 field hospitals and 200 clinic-on-wheels under the ‘revolutionary programme’ soon, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting on health reforms in the province in which a project for establishing 32 field hospitals and 200 clinic-on-wheels in the province was approved. Reconstitution of the health system and ongoing health schemes were also reviewed in the meeting.

CM Maryam also accorded approval to revamp the rural and basic health centres across the province. The chief minister passed directives to promptly issue Rs. 16 billion to upgrade the hospitals and instructed not to delay issuing the amount needed to rebuild the projects.

She emphasized that implementing changes and reforms in the health sector is of the utmost importance and said that any problems with projects aimed at developing the health sector should be reported right away.

The chief minister was apprised that the launching of 32 field hospitals would be undertaken next month. Additionally, 200 clinic on wheels would be established for the residents of semi urban and Katchi Abadies.

She was told that doctors, LHVs, and vaccinators would be available in the clinic on wheels along with ultrasound facilities. The medicines of hepatitis, Tuberculosis (TB) and cardiac ailments would be provided to the patients at their doorstep.

The proposal to link the Children’s Hospitals in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad with the Children Medical University was also approved during the meeting.

Secretary Health told that 250-bed Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital Lahore would be completed in June 2026. CM Maryam was briefed that nurses would be sent abroad for training so that they can improve their skills

The chief minister directed to ensure 100 percent transparency in the purchase and provision of medicines adding that availability of doctors in every hospital should be ensured all the time.

CM Maryam directed to complete all the health projects within the stipulated time adding that ‘state of the art’ hospitals would be established in every district.