CM Maryam imposes ban on transfers, postings in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday imposed a ban on transfers and postings across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the spokesperson said that important transfers will be carried out after permission from the Chief Minister House via a summary.

After taking charge as Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz gave one month to the administration to remove encroachment from Lahore markets.

Maryam Nawaz passed the orders after taking notice of the problems faced by the citizens due to keeping goods in front of the shops.

The citizens complained to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz that the shopkeepers had kept the goods outside. They are facing serious problems in traffic due to the encroachment of the stalls and carts that also lead to everyday accidents.

Read more: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders removal of encroachment from markets

Separately, the newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued orders to suspend 800,000 arms licenses.

She issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting.

While suspending the licenses, the Punjab chief minister said that only courts will issue new arms licenses going forward.