CM Maryam for implementing national action plan in letter and spirit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz said that the national action plan could not be implemented in letter and spirit in the past, stressing to re-activate the same to fight menace of terrorism effectively, ARY News reported.

Chairing Provincial Apex Committee in Lahore, the chief minister said that the national action plan was formulated after Army Public School tragedy in December 2014 against the terrorism.

“The national action plan was not implemented as it should have been. It should implemented in letter and spirit,” she added. The chief minister also lauded the efforts and sacrifices of security forces in war against terrorism.

CM Maryam said that strict action will be taken against criminal gangs operating in South Punjab. “It is also emerged as the terrorists possess modern weapons and equipment including the ones coming through Afghanistan,” she added.

The chief minister termed the issue of weapons coming from Afghanistan a ‘big challenge’. She added that the terrorists have also become digitalized and it is essential to stay ahead of them.

Speaking the apex committee, the Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Syed Aamir Raza said cooperation for elimination of terrorism will be continued.

Lt. Gen. Syed Aamir Raza said effective measures are being taken for elimination of terrorism in the province. He appreciated the work of the Counter Terrorism Department and other stakeholders for their coordinated efforts against the terrorism.

