Wednesday, May 22, 2024
CM Maryam establishes driving schools for women across Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday established driving schools for women across Punjab, ARY News reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a mission to empower women by providing them with driving skills and self-reliance.

As per details, Punjab CM has established four driving schools to teach women motorcycling and car driving.

The schools include Abshar Driving School on Jail Road, Women on Wheels School on Ferozepur Road, Liberty Service Center Driving School and Manawan Traffic Lines Driving School.

The classes are held from 8 am to 4 pm to facilitate women whereas the driving schools offer a women-to-women service, where female instructors teach and assist women learners, said the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore.

This initiative aims to promote women’s independence and mobility, enabling them to become self-sufficient and confident individuals.

Prior to this, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Clinics on Wheels project.

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facilities to 4 million people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents often face challenges in accessing hospital care.

