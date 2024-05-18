CM Maryam inaugurates Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore

LAHORE: In a move to equip the youth with latest skills, the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab on Saturday inaugurated the Nawaz Sharif Information Technology (IT) city project in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Nawaz Sharif IT City Project, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz recalled that Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of the IT City project with the first IT City inaugurated in a short period of two and a half months.

She announced that the IT city project, spanning 853 acres, will be tax-free for the next 10 years, while a Knowledge City and Film City are also being developed in this project.

She mentioned that various universities will open campuses in Knowledge City, and the government will provide facilities to investors, noting significant interest from major IT companies in the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

READ: Pakistan’s first IT city to be built in THIS city

She expressed her commitment to ensuring that the youth of Pakistan were financially empowered.

In her address, Maryam Nawaz compared the IT revolution in India to the potential for a similar transformation in Pakistan, questioning why Pakistan cannot achieve the same success.

She criticized the current situation, stating that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had provided laptops to hundreds of thousands of students, but these were replaced with batons and petrol bombs.

She affirmed that the aim of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is to bring an IT revolution to the country, including the provision of free Wi-Fi throughout the province, including Lahore.

While concluding her address, the CM Punjab announced to resume the laptop scheme for the deserving students of Pakistan.