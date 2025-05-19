CM Maryam Nawaz approves development plan for 12 districts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a six-hour meeting to evaluate the Punjab development program, highlighting that the first time a chief minister has given the approval of the annual development plan for 12 districts.

In the meeting, anti-encroachment efforts, urban beautification, and infrastructure improvements across Punjab were reviewed.

While, Commissioners and deputy commissioners from all districts were the participants of the meeting, ensuring a complete review of all projects in progress.

Initiatives under the Punjab development program

Encroachment Removal & Beautification:

Strict actions to eradicate encroachments and maintain cleanliness.

After removal of encroachment, CCTV monitoring of government land regained.

Development of urban forests and sports areas on reclaimed land.

Infrastructure Upgrades:

Construction of model rickshaw stops in every city.

Extension of roads, markets, and bazaars across Punjab.

Solar street lights and uniform theme lighting to be installed on overhead bridges.

Public Transport & Market Improvements:

Grain, fruit, and vegetable markets to be transferred outside city centers.

Electric vehicle services to be expanded in Faisalabad.

Historic Ghanta Ghar Faisalabad to be beautified along with other key markets.

Restoration of Historical Places:

Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar and historical buildings to be restored.

Sahiwal’s Saddar Bazaar and Pakpattan Bazaar to be uplifted.

Sialkot Fort and Iqbal Manzil to be renovated.

Major City-Specific Projects:

Multan: 22 bus stops to be constructed, Wali Muhammad Mosque to be restored, and Chowk Ghanta Ghar to be expanded.

DG Khan: Shah Sikandar Road to be constructed and sports areas to be developed.

Bahawalpur: Fareed Gate, Al-Sadiq Mosque, and food street projects to be beautified.

The Punjab development program intends to improve city infrastructure, improve public places, and boost business activity across the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that eradicating encroachments and ensuring lasting development are top priorities.