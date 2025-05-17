Maryam Nawaz makes history with record business loans in Punjab

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has set a new record by disbursing over Rs. 61 billion in business loans to more than 107,000 individuals in just three months under the Chief Minister’s Easy Business Finance and Card Schemes.

According to official figures, the province witnessed the launch of 57,913 new businesses during this 90-day period. Loans amounting to Rs 23.91 billion were distributed to help kick-start these new ventures.

Women entrepreneurs in Punjab also made significant progress, with 6,753 women receiving Rs. 3.42 billion in loans to start and manage their own businesses.

The southern districts of Punjab, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur, saw the highest loan uptake.

CM Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to expedite the processing of pending applications.

She also announced that the Easy Business Card can now be activated via WhatsApp for added convenience. Additionally, a strategy for issuing loans to the export and manufacturing sectors is currently under review.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the schemes, Maryam Nawaz instructed officials at PSIC and associated banks to ensure that the Easy Business Finance and Card programmes continue without interruption.

Under the CM Maryam Nawaz’s Easy Business Finance Scheme, 3,010 individuals received loans worth Rs 18 billion.

The Easy Business Card Scheme has benefited 104,133 people with loans totalling Rs 43 billion. Authorities received over 1.38 million applications for the Card Scheme, approving a significant portion of them.

Among the top sectors receiving financing were service providers, with 61,996 individuals receiving Rs 26.13 billion.

In trading, 24,522 individuals secured Rs. 10.75 billion, while 10,699 applicants in small-scale agriculture businesses obtained Rs. 3.69 billion.

Transportation businesses also thrived, with 1,312 entrepreneurs receiving Rs. 3.91 billion, and 175 individuals in trading and distribution securing Rs 3.94 billion in loans.

Interest was also shown in professional services, agriculture, dairy, food, beauty, automotive, fertiliser, and pesticide-related businesses.

This major financial inclusion initiative underscores Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance across Punjab.