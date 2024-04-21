CM Maryam Nawaz reacts to PML-N worker’s killing in Narowal

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the suspects involved in the killing of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker in Narowal have been arrested, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Punjab chief minister vowed to not tolerate hooliganism, saying that those resorting to violence and personal attacks using politics were the enemies of the nation.

According to CM Maryam Nawaz, politics was meant to serve people and bring reforms rather than violence and intolerance.

It is pertinent to mention that a PML-N worker was killed earlier today after he was hit on the head during a brawl with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) amid the by-election.

Meanwhile, police said that at least three were arrested in the killing of a man in Narowal while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining suspects.

Read more: By-election 2024: Vote counting begins amid sporadic violence

A total of 239 candidates are competing for 21 National and Provincial Assembly seats. By-elections in the constituencies of the National Assembly include two constituencies of Punjab, two constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a constituency of Sindh.

The seats for provincial assemblies included 12 seats of the Punjab Assembly and two seats each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assembly.