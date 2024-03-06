CM Maryam to chair maiden cabinet meeting on Thursday

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would chair the maiden meeting of the newly inducted provincial cabinet on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the agenda issued here, the Ramzan Nigehban relief package will be presented before the cabinet for approval. The other agenda items included law and order situation and legislative business in the Punjab Assembly.

The cabinet meeting will be held on Thursday at 11 am in the Chief Minister’s House. All provincial ministers have been directed to attend the maiden meeting of the cabinet.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday assigned portfolios to Punjab cabinet members who took their oath earlier in the day.

According to the details, Marriyum Aurangzeb has been named Senior Minister for Planning and Development. She would also serve as Minister of Environment and Forests.

Azma Bukhari has been given the portfolio of Information while Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has been given Finance portfolio.

Ashiq Hussain Kirmani is given the Agriculture portfolio, Mohammad Kazem Pirzada is appointed to the Irrigation department, and Rana Iskandar Hayat is handed the School Education department.

The other ministers are Khawaja Imran Nazir for Primary Health, Khawaja Salman Rafique for Special Healthcare, Soheb Ahmad Malik for Civil and Works, Zeeshan Rafique for Local Government, and Bilal Akbar Khan for Transportation.

Bilal Yasin will be the Minister Food Department, Ramesh Singh Arora for Minority Affairs, Khalil Tahir Sindhu for Human Rights, Faisal Ayub Khokhr for Sports, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for Commerce and Industry, Sardar Sher Ali for Mines and Minerals, and Sohail Shaukat Butt for Social Welfare.