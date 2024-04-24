CM Murad accepts adviser’s resignation over katcha area controversy

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday accepted the resignation of his adviser on Forest and Wildlife Babal Khan Bhayo over the Katcha area (riverine area) controversy, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Babal Khan Bhayo stepped down from the post for a ‘transparent inquiry’ into the case pertaining to the smuggling of heavy weapons to Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits.

Sindh CM’s Adviser Babal Khan in a statement, Babal Khan Bhayo also asked the Sindh government to conduct an impartial investigation and make its report public.

Earlier on April 20, Sindh police foiled an attempt to smuggle arms to Katcha area dacoits and arrested seven individuals including three policemen allegedly involved in the offense in Shikarpur.

A police spokesperson said that thousands of bullets and two Kalashnikovs were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals during the operation.

The police sources said that the smuggled weapons were to be delivered to the Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits.

The spokesperson asserted that the consignment of arms was being smuggled from Balochistan to Shikarpur in the police mobile which was assigned to the security of the CM Adviser.

Jacobabad’s Moladad police with Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed as complainant, has registered case against four arms smugglers, one ASI and two other policemen under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Those nominated in the case included smuggling suspects Ikhtiar Ahmed Lashari, Nabeel Ahmed Bhayo, Taufiq Ahmed Gujjar and Zakir Hussain Bhayo.

Police ASI Imtiaz Ahmed Bhayo and constables Sanaullah Manganhar and Baqaullah Unnar have been nominated in the case to provide escort to the smugglers’ vehicle.