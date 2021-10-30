CM Murad inaugurates recreational spot, waterfront at Manora beach

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated Rs 650 million Water Front recreational project at Karachi’s Manora beach, ARY News reported.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Rs650 million project of Improvement of Water Front Development at Manora Beach, CM Murad said that the Sindh government has developed Manora Waterfront to provide a safe, secure, neat and clean family recreational place for the people of Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government completed the development work at Manora Beach despite the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. The chief minister recalled that when he was a child he used to visit Manora with his parents on a boat.

“The project would be handed over to Manora Cantonment after completion,” he said and hoped that the area would remain open to the public. He also announced plans to develop Allama Iqbal Park at Gulberg.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced the construction of a road from Machhli Chowk to KANUPP. He also added that 250 new buses will Karachi by January 2022.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and others.

The Project

The project was launched for Rs650 million through an ADP scheme. It has a parking area spreading over an acre of land. It has a Front Structure of 7.91 Acres with 29 Gazebos and L-Shape Benches along with Tables. It has 30 small-size Teflon Sheds, three medium-size Teflon Sheds Medium Sized, one Hexagonal Shape Large SizeTeflon Shed, 76 Park Benches.

Kids Play Area: A separate play area has been developed for the kids.

