CM Murad keen to launch PSL team, reveals name

KARACHI: Emerging Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani from Larkana on Monday called on Sindh Chief Syed Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, CM Shah encouraged the 23-year-old pacer and vowed to promote him and other national cricketers. “My government will promote you in all intent and purposes so that you can focus on your sports,” he told Dahani.

Karachi (January 3rd, 2022) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with fast bowler of Pakistan Shahnawaz Dahani at CM House. pic.twitter.com/Z4M8QNyjfU — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) January 3, 2022

CM further disclosed that he was trying to launch a Pakistan Super League-(PSL) team in which talent from Sindh would be given a chance to find a place in the national team.

* وزیراعلیٰ سندھ نے کہا کہ وہ پی ایس ایل کیلئے کوئی ٹیم لانا چاہتے ہیں * ہم کوئی اسپانسر ڈھونڈ رہے ہیں جلد پی ایس ایل ٹیم بنائینگے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) January 3, 2022

“I am working on it and would find a sponsor soon and our team would be Sukkur based,” CM Murad Ali Shah revealed.

Murad Ali Shah told Shahnawaz Dahani that he would organize a cricket match and would love to bat against the faster bowler. “We will have a cricket match. I will bat on the bowling of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani,” CM Shah said.

The chief minister assured Dahani that he would be promoted and asked him to pay more attention towards his training.

The chief minister also presented shield, Sindhi cap and Ajrak to Dahani as a token of respect.

