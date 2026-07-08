CM Murad Ali Shah receives initial police report on Karachi child 'rape', murder case

The initial report of the tragic incident of ‘rape’ and murder of a minor child in Karachi’s Lea Market area was submitted to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to the details, a preliminary police report was submitted to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the tragic incident of rape and murder of a young child.

Sindh Chief Minister’s Spokesman Abdul Rashid Chana said that Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan, while briefing the chief executive of the province, said that the accused Hamza, who is the neighbor of the deceased child, has been arrested.

He said that a case of the incident has been registered in Napier police station and he himself will supervise the investigation of the case.

Additional IG Karachi said that the arrest of the accused was done as a result of the effective action of DIG South Asad Raza and the police team.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Additional IG Karachi and DIG South to fully cooperate with the victim’s family and said that the relatives should be taken into confidence at every stage and the investigation should be completed in a transparent manner.

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The Chief Minister directed that the investigation and prosecution of the case should be strengthened so that the accused can be punished as per the law.

He made it clear that no kind of negligence or concession will be tolerated in the humanitarian incident that happened to an innocent child and action will be taken against all those responsible according to the law.