CM Murad says will not accept census results

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that they will not accept the census results, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he will present his reservations on the census in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He revealed that the census is not conducted in Kashmore, Ghotki and several other areas of Sindh and the Census must be conducted in the entire Pakistan in the right manner.

Murad Ali Shah said that he had and still has reservations about the census. He said this beyond understanding that the census was concluded on May 15 in the entire country except Punjab.

The Sindh CM said that he forwarded his reservations to Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and told him if they are continuing the census then it must be continued across Pakistan.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded an extension on the date of the digital census till everyone is counted.

He said that the according to the data of the K-Electric and the National Database Registration Authority (NDRA) the population of Karachi is over 30 million.

JI Karachi chief said that the fraud in the name of the digital census will not be accepted and all the available legal, democratic and constitutional options will be utilized against the injustice to Karachi.