CM Murad okays Korangi Crossing Bridge project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday approved the construction of the Korangi Crossing Bridge and Hub Canal rehabilitation projects, ARY News reported.

CM Murad, who presided over a meeting to review different projects in Karachi, directed the local government department to complete both projects within a year.

He said that 28% of the population of Korangi and Malir would be facilitated by the construction of bridge.

CM Murad also greenlighted the Jam Sadiq Bridge project and directed the Planning and Development Department to prepare a scheme to overhaul it.

The meeting was attended by Syed Nasir Shah, Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh and Additional secretary Finance Asad Zaim.

