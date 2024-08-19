CM Murad reacts to Punjab govt’s ‘bizarre’ power relief package

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah reacted to the Punjab government’s decision to reduce electricity tariff for two months, terming it a ‘bizarre’ announcement.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, CM Murad Ali Shah said that such ‘strange’ announcements put them in a quandary. “We (Sindh government) find it difficult how to respond to these foolish statements. But I don’t want to go into politics” he added.

The chief minister wondered how people find time to appear on TV.

“My party chairman and Sindh information minister often get unhappy with me as I don’t appear on television to project the works being done in the province,” CM Murad Ali Shah added.

The chief minister asked if speaks on TV all the time, when would he get the time to work.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab also responded to the Punjab government’s decision and said that there is a need for long-term relief measures for the people.

“When we (PPP’s Sindh government) think of relief, we also think of many options. What will happen after two months of relief to the people of Punjab?” he asked

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also criticised the Punjab government’s approach, saying that rulers should make long-term decisions, not ‘short-term’.

On Friday, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.