CM Pervaiz Elahi announces to further expand health card scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has decided to further expand health card scheme, launched by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

During the meeting, the chief minister approved the upgrading of emergency wards of all hospitals in Punjab including Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology. He also directed the officials to end the shortage of doctors and staff in Wazirabad Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Pervaiz Elahi has directed the concerned authorities to provide best health facilities to the citizens. “All medicines will be provided free of charge to the patients in the emergency wards,” he added.

He said that the number of beds in Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology will be increased from 100 to 200. “In the second phase, the number of beds in the institution will be increased to 400,” the provincial chief executive added.

