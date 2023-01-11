CM Pervaiz Elahi reaches Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi has reached the provincial assembly and met the lawmakers after the speaker sought the vote of confidence today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After meeting the lawmakers in the assembly hall, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi chaired a session of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will obtain the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed after a gap of two hours under the chair of PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. Sources said that the PTI government made a surprise move and decided to seek the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi from the lawmakers today.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that PTI and its allies completed the number of 187 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly ahead of the vote of confidence.

Sources said that PA Speaker Sibtain Khan-led session is now obtaining the trust vote from the lawmakers. All PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers reached the assembly hall.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers pointed out the quorum and gathered before the speaker’s dice. The speaker said that the quorum is complete and the government lawmakers are in majority.

The speaker also offered the opposition MPAs to recount the number of lawmakers present in the assembly hall. Later, the opposition requested the PA speaker to adjourn the session.

Speaker Sibtain Khan said that the opposition MPAs should refrain from dictating him. He refused to adjourn the session amid the vote of confidence with the full quorum.

The session was later adjourned for dinner.

