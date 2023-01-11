Punjab CM to obtain vote of confidence today!

LAHORE: In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will obtain the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed after a gap of two hours under the chair of PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. Sources said that the PTI government made a surprise move and decided to seek the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi from the lawmakers today.

READ: PUNJAB GOVERNOR CAN ASK CM TO TAKE TRUST VOTE, OBSERVES LHC

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that PTI and its allies completed the number of 187 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly ahead of the vote of confidence.

الحمدللہ 187 کا نمبر مکمل — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 11, 2023

Sources said that PA Speaker Sibtain Khan-led session is now obtaining the trust vote from the lawmakers. All PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers reached the assembly hall.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers pointed out the quorum and gathered before the speaker’s dice. The speaker said that the quorum is complete and the government lawmakers are in majority.

The speaker also offered the opposition MPAs to recount the number of lawmakers present in the assembly hall. Later, the opposition requested the PA speaker to adjourn the session.

READ: PML-N MPAS DECIDE MOUNTING PRESSURE FOR PUNJAB CM’S VOTE OF CONFIDENCE



The speaker summoned the provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal and Raja Basharat to hold consultations.

Speaker Sibtain Khan said that the opposition MPAs should refrain from dictating him. He refused to adjourn the session amid the vote of confidence with the full quorum.

LHC ruling today

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) resumed hearing on Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s plea challenging Governor Balighur-Rehman’s order to de-notify him as CM.

A five-member bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir took up Elahi’s plea.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PREPARATIONS COMPLETED FOR PUNJAB CM’S TRUST VOTE’

At the previous hearing, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

Justice Asim Hafeez remarked that the governor can ask a chief minister to take a vote of confidence from the assembly.

Justice Shaikh turned to Elahi’s lawyer and asked: “How many days will be suitable for you to take the vote of confidence? We will fix a time accordingly and your problem will be solved.” Justice Hafeez remarked that the chief minister should always have the support of 186 members.

The court then adjourned the hearing till Thursday (tomorrow).

Comments