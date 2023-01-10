PML-N MPAs decide mounting pressure for Punjab CM’s vote of confidence

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have decided to mount pressure on the Punjab government for taking the vote of confidence for CM Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the PML-N’s parliamentary party meeting today which was attended by 152 MPAs. During the meeting, a resolution was presented by Malik Nadeem Kamran, Iftikhar Hussain, Uzma Bukhari and others for expressing their lack of confidence in Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

The PML-N MPAs announced to support the order issued by the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman for conducting the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution stated that the role of the speaker and the deputy speaker became disputed and they demanded the organisation of vote of confidence for the Punjab CM by an impartial lawmaker.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N leadership directed the MPAs to stay in the assembly hall and asked all lawmakers to ensure their presence. Moreover, the political party also formed groups comprising 15 MPAs each which will be led by its head.

The lawmakers have been instructed to take aggressive steps by raising slogans in the PA for demanding the Punjab CM’s vote of confidence and interrupting the proceedings.

In a relevant development, Governor Balighur Rehman said in a statement the Punjab CM had raised objections on the prescribed date and time of the trust vote which led him and his cabinet identified.

He said that the provincial government is now functional via an interim order of the court. He expressed hopes that the court will give its verdict in the case soon.

In another development today, PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan said that preparations were completed for the vote of confidence of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and they will not be afraid of the conspiracies.

Imran Khan chaired an important session of PTI’s central leaders ahead of the expected vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly in the coming days.

Imran Khan ordered the PTI leaders to complete the number of lawmakers. He added that the political party will hold the vote of confidence if it gets an order from the court. The PTI chief said that they are fully prepared for the trust vote and they will not be afraid of conspiracies.

