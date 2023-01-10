Imran Khan says ‘preparations completed for Punjab CM’s trust vote’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan has said that preparations were completed for the vote of confidence of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and they will not be afraid of the conspiracies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Imran Khan chaired an important session of PTI’s central leaders ahead of expected vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly in the coming days.

The session was attended by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ejaz Chaudhary, PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar and divisional coordinators.

READ: PERVAIZ ELAHI’S TRUST VOTE: ASIF ALI ZARDARI TO REACH LAHORE TOMORROW

The divisional coordinators presented a report regarding the preparations for the Punjab CM’s trust vote and informed the central leadership pertaining to their contacts with the concerned Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

Khan ordered the PTI leaders to complete the number of lawmakers. He added that the political party will hold the vote of confidence if it gets an order from the court. The PTI chief said that they are fully prepared for the trust vote and they will not be afraid of conspiracies.

On January 6, Imran Khan said that the establishment is not acting neutral on the vote of confidence for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi.

READ: ASAD UMAR SAYS ‘DISSOLUTION OF ASSEMBLIES NOT POSSIBLE BEFORE VOTE OF CONFIDENCE’



While talking to a delegation of court reporters in Lahore today, Imran Khan said that PTI and its allies are preparing for the vote of confidence if the court issues such an order to the Punjab CM.

He alleged that the establishment is seemingly not acting neutral on the vote of confidence. “Our people are being approached and so far, three MPAs have informed us about being contacted.” The PTI chief claimed that the MPAs are being asked to ditch Punjab CM in the vote of confidence.

Commenting on the horse trading ahead of the vote of confidence, he said that turncoats will not get any support from the nationals anymore.

Comments