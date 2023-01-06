Asad Umar says ‘dissolution of assemblies not possible before vote of confidence’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said that the vote of confidence can be taken before January 11 but the immediate dissolution of assemblies is not possible, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to the ARY News programme The Reporters, Asad Umar said that PTI and its allies have decided to first take the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly and later dissolve the assembly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the provincial government will have to wait further for the date of the assembly’s dissolution even after the vote of confidence. “Consultations are underway and a decision will be made soon. We have many options which will be used after consultations.”

READ: PTI DECIDES TO HIT THE STREETS AGAIN

Umar said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi gave all powers to PTI chief Imran Khan. He added that all MPAs are also standing side-by-side with Imran Khan.

Umar alleged that horse trading has started again ahead of the vote of confidence and political rivals are trying to trade the consciences of the lawmakers. He said that the people have witnessed their political death after leaving the side of Imran Khan.

The PTI secretary-general said that they have decided to take the vote of confidence and later they will be free to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

He clarified that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi has just declared the governor’s order unconstitutional but not the process of the vote of confidence.

READ: PUNJAB CM REFUSES TO TAKE VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that the establishment is not acting neutral on the vote of confidence for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi.

While talking to a delegation of court reporters in Lahore today, Imran Khan said that PTI and its allies are preparing for the vote of confidence if the court issues such an order to the Punjab CM.

He alleged that the establishment is seemingly not acting neutral on the vote of confidence. “Our people are being approached and so far, three MPAs have informed us about being contacted.” The PTI chief claimed that the MPAs are being asked to ditch Punjab CM in the vote of confidence.

Commenting on the horse trading ahead of the vote of confidence, he said that turncoats will not get any support from the nationals anymore.

Imran Khan said that PTI will not step back from its narrative and they will continue to expose those people who are the reason for crisis in the country.

Comments