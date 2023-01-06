Punjab CM refuses to take vote of confidence

GUJRANWALA: Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi refused to take the vote of confidence and said that the government is strong.

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi while talking to the media said that foreign companies are coming to Lahore for waste management, the government has been given by Allah.

Pevaiz Elahi refused to take the vote of confidence and said that he does not need a vote of confidence. “We do not obey the order of the governor of Punjab, the governor sometimes asks for vehicles, and sometimes for other things.”

He announced to send a team from US-based IG Punjab to investigate the Wazirabad attack and said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has sent the IG to America, this is a moment of concern for us too, he added.

Punjab CM Parvaiz Elahi said PTI leaders should give responsible statements as Punjab government is their own and went on to say that if PTI leadership wants, it can appoint officers of its choice to investigate the Wazirabad incident.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that after Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan has got an honest leader like Imran Khan for the first time.

