Pervaiz Elahi constitutionally no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The political crisis in Punjab has intensified as Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman is likely to issue the notification to denotify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi today, ARY News reported.

Talking to media outside Punjab Governor House, Rana Sanaullah said that Pervaiz Elahi was no more the executive of the province as he did not take vote of confidence as asked by Governor.

“Elahi constitutionally no more holds the CM office,” said Sanaullah, adding that the federal government will issue the notification as soon as it receives the governor’s order.

The interior minister once again reiterated that Governor Rule can be imposed in Punjab for a period of two months after approval from the cabinet.

Replying to a question about PDM candidate for CM post, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has not finalized any name for the CM ship.

Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan before general elections, 2023.

Rangers deployed to protect Governor House

The Ministry of Interior in the wee hours of Thursday sought deployment of Rangers to protect the Governor House, Lahore, after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a protest demonstration in front of the official residence of the Punjab governor.

The interior ministry has written a letter to Director General Rangers Punjab for deployment of sufficient strength of Pakistan Rangers for protection of Governor’s House, Lahore, under section 7 (b) and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959, and section 4 (3) (i) of Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also issued directives to the provincial chief secretary and inspector general (IG) to maintain law and order.

Political crisis intensifies

The political crisis in Punjab has intensified after the Centre and the province came face-to-face over the no-trust voting against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

The crisis deepened after the governor and PA speaker rejected each other’s rulings regarding the no-trust voting and summoning of a special session for vote of confidence today.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman is expected to denotify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after he did not seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The notification for removing CM Pervaiz Elahi was prepared and signed by Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, sources within the Governor’s House said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman had directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on December 21.

