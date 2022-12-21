Rana Sanaullah says CM Pervaiz Elahi cannot be given another chance

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi cannot be given another chance to seek vote of confidence from provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the Interior Minister warned that if Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi failed to seek vote of confidence today, he would be removed from position of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

Rana Sanaullah noted that Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman can direct CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek vote of confidence under Article 130(7) of the Constitution.

“If the Chief Minister refuses to come to the assembly session, then he could be removed from the position,” he said, adding that the Governor would take relevant action as per the Constitution.

He warned that Pervaiz Elahi would be de- notified if he refuses to implement the orders. “If CM Elahi does not come to the session, the Governor will issue a notification, removing him from the post. The notification would mean the House does not have confidence in the Chief Minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, he noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can also take relevant action in this regard. In response to a question, Rana Sanaullah noted that CM Pervaiz Elahi cannot be given another chance to seek vote of confidence from provincial assembly.

“It depends on Baligh ur Rehman, whether he would wait 12 midnight or for de-notifying Elahi,” he added. Responding to another question, the interior minister said he never talked about sealing the Chief Minister’s House.

Moreover, Sanaullah warned that governor rule can be imposed if Governor’s instructions were resisted.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that it was reported that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) started consultation over governor rule in Punjab.

The legal team of PML-N informed the party leadership regarding the constitutional aspects of imposing governor rule in Punjab.

If the governor’s orders to de-notify the chief minister are not abided then the governor’s rule will be imposed easily, the legal team said.

The legal team also told senior party leaders that if any hurdles are created in the election of a new chief minister after the de-notification, then the federal government can impose governor rule.

