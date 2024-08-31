Lizard found in chana chaat plate, sparks scuffle

SIALKOT: A restaurant turned into a battleground when a lawyer found a lizard’s tail in his plate of ‘Chana Chaat’ in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

According to details, the lawyer, hailed from Gujranwala, was having breakfast at the hotel when he discovered the lizard’s tail in his plate.

Furious with the situation, the lawyer protested with the restaurant’s management and a fight broke out between him and the staff, attracting a large crowd outside the hotel.

During the fight, hotel staff tried to destroy evidence by throwing the plate of on the floor.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Authority team banned the hotel from selling breakfast after learning about the incident

The Director General of the Punjab Food Authority has closed the hotel after taking immediate notice of the incident, the spokesperson of Food Authority said that strict action is being taken against the hotel for poor arrangements.