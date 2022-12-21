PML-N starts consultation over governor rule in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday started consultation over governor rule in Punjab, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, the legal team of PML-N informed the party leadership regarding the constitutional aspects of imposing governor rule in Punjab.

If the governor’s orders to de-notify the chief minister are not abided then the governor’s rule will be imposed easily, the legal team said.

The legal team also told senior party leaders that if any hurdles are created in the election of a new chief minister after the de-notification, then the federal government can impose governor rule.

The governor can also ask for the federal government’s help if his orders are not abided by, the PML-N legal team said in a briefing to party leadership.

Earlier, a number of containers were placed outside the Chief Minister House in Punjab with no law enforcement agency or authority taking responsibility for their placement in the highly secure official residence.

It is pertinent to note here that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday (Tuesday) threatened to seal the Punjab CM House if the session of the provincial assembly will not take place today (Wednesday).

PTI the majority party in the house, Imran Khan announced on Saturday, December 17 that his party has decided to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

