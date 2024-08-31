Life sentence for man who abused niece in Karachi

Karachi: A local court in Karachi awarded life imprisonment to a man for sexually assaulting his wife’s 13-year-old niece, ARY News reported.

The convict, who is the husband of the victim’s paternal aunt, was also fined Rs. 200,000 along with with rigorous imprisonment for life.

According to DIG South, Asad Raza, the young girl’s parents were drug addicts, leaving her and her younger sister in the custody of their paternal aunt. The accused uncle exploited this situation, repeatedly assaulting the minor girl.

The crime came to light when the girl’s health deteriorated, leading to an investigation.

The case was registered at the Ittehad Town Police Station, with the South Zone Police conducting a thorough investigation that ultimately led to the conviction of the perpetrator. The trial was conducted in the court of the Additional Judge West, with the verdict delivered in response to the case that was filed in 2023.

DIG South Asad Raza praised the effective investigation carried out by the police, which ensured that justice was served in this heinous case.

In a separate case, reported on August 25, a five-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a janitor at Lahore’s Ganga Ram Hospital.

The accused – identified as Abid Maseeh – allegedly molested the young girl on the fifth floor of the hospital where she was admitted and receiving medical treatment.

As per the details, the incident occurred when the girl’s mother was asleep, upon waking, she discovered the man attempting to sexually molest the girl and raised an alarm.

The police arrested Abid Maseeh, the individual involved in the case, after registering a case against him.

Maseeh has reportedly confessed to the crime in a video statement, which has been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. The authorities are proceeding with the case based on this confession.