Another case registered against Karsaz accident suspect

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Saturday register case against Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish after her medical reports confirmed that she was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth), ARY News reported.

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19.

The new FIR was registered after collecting her medical samples, which tested positive for narcotics.

The police have also submitted new FIR registered against female suspect in court.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court.

Earlier, on August 28, the medical report of Natasha showed the presence of ice (a banned substance) in her urine.

The SSP investigation stated that the report has been kept confidential for now, however it was made part of the investigation and will be presented before the court.

Separately, the Karachi police formed a special investigation team to probe the Karsaz accident case registered against Nastasha.

According to the police investigative team, all CCTV footage recordings were collected and are being examined by investigators.

As per the investigation, the woman is constantly changing her statements.

Natasha Danish was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred, investigators say.

The police team has confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle was registered under a private company’s name.

The investigation revealed the addition of new sections to the case, including Section 322 Qatal-bis-Sabab (murder without intention), which entails a punishment of blood money. Under the section 322, the accused will get a punishment ranging from 10 to 18 years in prison.

Furthermore, the victim’s family may opt for a settlement, known as diyat (blood money) which would require the suspect to pay a compensation amount equivalent to 30,360 grams of silver, valued at approximately Rs 6.8 million.

If the family accepts the settlement, the case may be closed. Meanwhile, the police team is working to obtain more CCTV footages to aid in the investigation. DIG East urged others who were injured or had property damaged in the accident to come forward and record their statements with the police.

The DIG assured that the investigation is ongoing and justice will be provided to the heirs of the deceased father and daughter.