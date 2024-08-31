Doctor in Matthew Perry death case expresses remorse

LOS ANGELES: Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in connection with the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, expressed deep remorse for his role during a court appearance on Friday.

Dr. Mark Chave, who is facing federal charges, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Dr. Mark Chavez’s lawyer, Matthew Binninger, stated that his client is “incredibly remorseful” and is doing everything possible to right his wrongs. “He fully accepts responsibility for his part in the tragic death of Matthew Perry,” Matthew Binninger told reporters.

As part of his plea agreement, Dr. Mark Chavez will forfeit his medical license and formally plead guilty at a later date, expected in October. Despite pleading not guilty during Friday’s arraignment, Dr. Mark Chavez is cooperating with authorities.

Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, is among five individuals facing charges related to Matthew Perry’s death on October 28, 2024. Matthew Perry, best known for his role on “Friends,” died from acute ketamine effects at his Los Angeles home.

The Department of Justice alleges Dr. Mark Chavez was part of a criminal network that illegally supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry, who struggled with addiction.

Dr. Mark Chavez admitted to supplying ketamine to co-defendant Dr. Salvador Plasencia, knowing it would be sold to Matthew Perry. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, along with other defendants, pleaded not guilty but is exploring a potential plea deal. If convicted, Dr. Mark Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison. The case has drawn significant attention due to Matthew Perry’s high-profile status and the troubling details surrounding the illegal ketamine distribution ring.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, along with another co-defendant, Jasveen Sangha—dubbed “The Ketamine Queen” by prosecutors—allegedly provided Matthew Perry with the fatal dose.

Prosecutors have revealed that this underground network exploited Matthew Perry’s vulnerability, using him as a lucrative source of income by supplying him with illegal ketamine. The scheme reportedly involved multiple transactions and meetings between Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, with Chavez providing at least 22 vials of liquid ketamine and several ketamine lozenges intended for Perry.