‘Friends’ creator breaks silence amid arrests in Matthew Perry’s death

The creator of the top-rated Hollywood television comedy “Friends” has urged fans to remember actor Matthew Perry as a man who brought joy through his comedy.

As new details emerge about Perry’s death, ‘Friends’ co-creator Marta Kauffman opened up on her relationship with the actor who was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

The Hollywood star is best known for playing Chandler Bing in the comedy series.

Following the reports of authorities arresting five people for supplying the fatal amount of Ketamine to Matthew Perry, Kauffman in an interview with a US media outlet, urged fans to celebrate the legacy of the actor rather than focus on his death.

“He is the one I had the most contact with. About two weeks before [he died] he and I were FaceTiming and he seemed really good,” the ‘Friends’ co-creator said.

“Two things come to mind [about how to celebrate him]: One of them is to donate to drug treatment centers — let’s fight the disease. And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody,” she added.

A day earlier, Jasveen Sangha also known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’, who allegedly sold Matthew Perry the drugs that would kill him, appeared in a Los Angeles court.

The alleged Ketamine Queen made thousands of dollars from the troubled celebrity, selling him ketamine from her North Hollywood drug emporium – she might never see the outside of prison again, US prosecutors said.

According to a US Attorney, doctor Salvador Plasencia and drug trafficker Jasveen Sangha are the prime suspects in the investigation.

They allegedly worked with doctor Mark Chavez, Matthew Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming to sell ketamine to the ‘Friends’ actor.