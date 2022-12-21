Pervaiz Elahi will cease to be CM after new notification: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Pervaiz Elahi would cease to be chief minister of Punjab if he fails to secure the vote of trust as asked by Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, ARY News reported.

“If [the] CM Punjab does not seek a vote of confidence by 4pm Wednesday, he will cease to remain the CM,” said Rana Sanaullah, adding that the governor can summon assembly session to elect a new CM after 4pm.

Sanaullah also hinted at imposing governor’s rule in Punjab under Article 234 of the Constitution. “Governor of Punjab can request the prime minister to impose governor rule,” he added.

The interior minister further said that Hamza Shehbaz will be joint candidate of PDM if voting is held for new CM Punjab post. He maintained that CM Elahi will not get any relief from the court.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry asserted that his party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would thwart the opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through a no-confidence motion.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister said that PTI and PML-Q are and will always remain allies, vowing to thwart the opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through a no-confidence motion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

