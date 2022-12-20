PTI, PML-Q to thwart all of opposition’s plans: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that his party and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) would thwart opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister said that PTI and PML-Q are and will always remain allies, vowing to thwart opposition’s attempt to oust Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi through no-confidence motion.



Fawad Chaudhry noted that a meeting of PTI’s legal committee was held today, attended by PML-Q leaders, including Moonis Elahi. “We are and will always remain allies,” he said, adding that both the parties would fight the no-confidence motion.

He claimed that the ruling coalition in Punjab has support of almost 190 members. “A joint parliamentary meeting of both the parties will be held in one or two days, wherein the lawmakers would express their confidence into CM Pervaiz Elahi,” he added.

“The no-trust move against the chief minister would fail,” the former minister said, noting that the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved soon after the failure of the opposition’s attempt.

Fawad Chaudhry also lambasted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for ‘running away’ from the general elections, saying that they don’t have the courage to face public. “The government does not have enough money to buy oil to generate electricity”, he added.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a good surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that the particulars related to the no-trust motion were received by the PA secretary. Nazir said that the no-confidence motion was submitted in accordance with the law after completing the required numbers.

Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies

The development came after Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

