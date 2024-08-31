‘Bribes being offered for VC appointments in Punjab universities’

LAHORE: Reports have emerged of bribes being offered to the education minister for the appointments of vice chancellor in the universities of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Punjab Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, recently disclosed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 20 million by a serving professor of Punjab University in exchange for securing a vice chancellor position.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Hayat revealed the shocking details, stating that the professor approached him through the minister’s driver.

The professor allegedly handed over his CV along with a bag containing Rs 20 million in cash to the driver, hoping to secure the vice chancellor vacancy.

However, the driver promptly informed the minister of the incident. Minister Hayat then instructed his driver to issue a stern warning to the professor.

Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized that vice chancellor appointments in Punjab universities will be made strictly on merit, despite the various bribes he has been offered by different candidates.

He assured that the appointments will be conducted with integrity and transparency.

The education minister also stated that the within two weeks, notification of appointment of vice chancellors of 14 universities is expected.