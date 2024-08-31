Major Pakistani universities operate without vice-chancellors

LAHORE: The higher education sector in Pakistan is facing a severe crisis as 65 universities across the country are currently operating without permanent vice-chancellors, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The situation is particularly acute in Punjab, where 29 universities are operating without a permanent head of the higher educational institute.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is also affected with 22 universities lacking permanent leadership, while Balochistan and Sindh have five and three universities, respectively, operating without a vice-chancellor.

The absence of permanent vice-chancellors has significantly impacted both administrative and educational functions within these institutions.

Many universities are struggling with disrupted operations and governance issues due to the reliance on temporary arrangements.

To address this crisis, a committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors in Punjab was established on June 1.

The committee is working to fill these crucial positions, and there is hope that appointments will be finalized for the universities in Punjab by next week.