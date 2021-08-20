CM Punjab announces compensation for Bahawalnagar victims

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has Friday announced Rs1 million in compensation for casualties that transpired in the Bahawalnagar incident yesterday that saw at least three people dead and several injured, ARY News reported.

The government of Punjab will award the bereaved families Rs1 million each while those that conceded severe injuries will receive Rs500,000 each, CM Usman Buzdar said.

Of the ones suffering milder injuries will get Rs100,000, Buzdar said.

The monetary compensation is in no way a replacement for the lives lost as only the ones who lose their loved ones and mourn their passing know the pain, he said.

However, he said the Punjab government sympathizes with the bereaved and the injured in these testing times.

Ashura observed with religious fervour across country

It may be noted that Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, was observed across the country with due solemnity yesterday to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security.

In connection with the 10th Muharram today, the mourning processions were taken out in all the cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.